Rip current risk high at the Jersey shore this weekend due to Ernesto

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Eight-year-old Brianna Mooney and her dad squeezed in one last trip to the beach before school starts.

"I like to jump over the waves," said Brianna.

And they said the ocean definitely wasn't calm on Friday.

"It's good for riding waves," said Brianna's dad Kevin. "I really enjoyed it. You can feel it getting rougher though but it's refreshing."

Hurricane Ernesto is targeting Bermuda on Friday. ABC News

Beach patrol officials say as we head into the weekend, conditions will get even rougher.

As Hurricane Ernesto churns north, well off the coast of the Jersey shore, the storm will cause big waves and a high risk for rip currents this weekend.

"Tomorrow it should be 4-5 foot waves. Right now it's about 1-2," said Lt. Frank Christy with the Ocean City Beach Patrol. "Then that follows all the way until Tuesday morning there will be rip current warnings."

For surfers, this may be the weather they're waiting for. Chopper 6 spotted some surfers off Long Beach Island Friday afternoon.

Latest on Hurricane Ernesto path in Atlantic Ocean

But beach patrols are cautioning swimmers to only go in if a lifeguard is on duty.

"Throughout the weekend it'll most likely be shin to ankle deep because of the amount of swell we're getting. The strong waves and currents," said Christy.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, so far this year in the U.S. there have been 29 deaths due to rip currents -- none of them in New Jersey.

Last year, there were five deaths caused by rip currents in New Jersey and five deaths in New Jersey in 2022.

If you do get caught in a rip current, lifeguards say stay calm until help arrives.

"Once you feel the rip current subside, you can swim parallel if you're able to. Try to get someone's attention if not. If you have a floatation device please use that," said Christy.

This is the time of year when many beach patrols are starting to lose staff members who are going back to school.

Fewer beaches may be guarded than usual.

Be sure to check before you head out. Many beach patrols list their guarded beaches online.