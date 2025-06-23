ESPN, Disney Jr. team up with Every Kid Sports to get preschoolers in the game

ESPN and Disney Jr. are encouraging preschoolers to get in the game through a new initiative which provides access to sports grants for families.

Play time is officially here!

Families in can now register for preschool sports grants as part of ESPN's "Take Back Sports" initiative and the "Disney Jr. Let's Play!" campaign. This groundbreaking collaboration marks the first time preschoolers will benefit from the grants that will be distributed through the Fall 2025 Every Kid Sports Pass and is part of Disney's commitment to bringing happiness to communities.

The company-wide effort was announced on ABC's Good Morning America earlier this month.

Qualifying families with kids between the ages of 3-7 from Los Angeles, Fresno, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and New York can register here.

"At Disney Jr., play is more than a pastime - it's a key part of how we tell stories, spark imaginations and help kids make sense of the world," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "Our characters aren't just beloved favorites, they're friends who inspire movement, creativity and joy. With 'Disney Jr. Let's Play!,' we're inviting families to take that playful spirit beyond the screen and into everyday life."

Events and activations will take place throughout the summer, including a Disney Jr.-themed roller-skating experience at over 400 roller rinks across the country, the "Disney Jr. Let's Play! Party" at Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District (happening later this summer) and the "Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play!" traveling concert tour, which is currently overseas. And online, you can watch "Disney Jr. Let's Play!" YouTube shorts which aim to get the little ones to play and laugh.

According to the Child Mind Institute, play time for little ones is helpful for development.

"Play-based activities support the healthy development of preschoolers and allow them to experience the positive emotions that are essential for their well-being. When preschoolers pretend to play as their favorite characters, it gives parents and caregivers a natural 'in' to play along with them and brings joy to the whole family," said Kathryn L. Keough, Ph.D., clinical psychologist at the Child Mind Institute.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Jr. and this ABC station.