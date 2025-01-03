EXCLUSIVE: Jason Kelce reveals first guests ahead of new late-night ESPN show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'They Call It Late Night' with Jason Kelce is recording its very first show on Friday in Philadelphia.

Action News heard all about the preparation and got a sneak peek of the set.

PICTURED: Action News got a behind-the-scenes look at a dress rehearsal of Jason Kelce's new show, "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce."

The Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion announced some of his first guests exclusively on Action News Mornings on Friday.

Some of his guests include Charles Barkley, Brian Baldinger and Dave Burd -- also known as rapper Lil Dicky.

All will be in front of a live studio audience! The future Pro Football Hall of Famer will take the audience -- virtually and in-studio -- on a five-episode ride from Philadelphia's Union Transfer concert venue, showcasing his oversized personality and infectious humor.

Along with celebrity guests, Kelce will dissect a host of NFL topics and storylines, and do it with a splash of comedy and live music provided by SNACKTIME, Philadelphia's own beloved band infused with funk, soul, hip hop and rock.

The new personality-driven, one-hour program will run in conjunction with the finale of the NFL regular season and playoffs.

There are five episodes slated to air on ESPN on Saturdays at 1 a.m.

Fans can also tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub, ESPN YouTube, and the Jason Kelce channel on YouTube presented by ESPN following the show's initial ESPN airing. The show will re-air on ESPN2 on Saturday mornings, ahead of the NFL slate.

ESPN is owned by Disney, which is also the parent company of this station.