Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 defensive tackles for 2025



With 2025 NFL training camps on the horizon, the league's true insiders are making their voices heard.

ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and everything in between. This is the sixth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players moved up or fell off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters gave us their 10 best players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective was to identify the best players for 2025. This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

Several themes emerged from this year's defensive tackle race.

The top tier is clear-cut: It's three players, then a sizable drop-off.

Within that top tier, there was a two-man battle for the crown, and both players were worthy of the No. 1 spot. The votes reflected that, too. Very snug.

While one other player made his top-10 debut, three veterans made a reentry, which is uncommon for these exercises. Typically, when a player shows decline, it's hard to reestablish dominance. The opposite happened, and these players came from three different divisions.

Here are the best interior game wreckers based on votes from league execs, scouts and coaches.

Lawrence's game reached a new stratosphere in 2024, when he expanded his arsenal and added a nine-sack season to an already stellar résumé.

Dominating the run was always on the agenda for Lawrence. He has the balance, power, flexibility, footwork and acumen to post big sack numbers. In the past, the knock on Lawrence was that he missed too many near-sacks.

No longer.

Lawrence racked up quarterback takedowns while facing a 74.5% double-team rate, higher than any other interior lineman. The Giants saw him improve his ability to transition off blocks, be great on the move and finish takedowns.

"I thought he should have been [ Defensive Player of the Year ] with the season he had," an NFL personnel director said. "He's a true zero-technique nose who can occupy doubles and neutralize the run game. I think he took his pass rush to a different level, and I think he would have had double-digit sacks if (Brian) Burns and (Kayvon) Thibodeaux stayed healthy. A true three-down game wrecker who needs attention every single snap."

The Giants will need to scheme Lawrence to keep four hands off him. Adding Abdul Carter to an already good defensive line will help.

After dominating the voting in 2024, Jones looked poised for an Aaron Donald-type run in the rankings.

This year, he split votes with Lawrence -- and, to a lesser degree, Jalen Carter -- in a close race. Jones is still tracking for the Hall of Fame, one of the very best interior rushers of the past decade. But he's no longer in a class by himself.

For many evaluators, Jones' size, strength, versatility and mismatch ability remain unrivaled. That combination has resulted in 40 sacks over the past four years, tops among defensive tackles since 2021.

"When it comes to the ability to overwhelm inside and win on third down and in the two-minute, he's still the best," an NFC scout said of Jones. "He's been the face of a championship defense for a long time and he's next to impossible to block one-on-one."

His 19.9% pass rush win rate is tops among interior rushers, as are his 62 pass-rush wins.

Conversely, one veteran NFL coach called him "increasingly one-dimensional."

"Best DTs in the league take over the run and pass, and there were moments where you didn't notice [ Jones ] much," the coach said. "The best at that position crash the game no matter what."

One potential issue is usage. Jones played 728 snaps last year, higher than several tackles on this list. At age 30, playing heavy snaps through 18 of a possible 20 games including playoffs, did he wear down a bit? Don't be surprised if Kansas City manages his snaps more efficiently in 2025 to maximize Jones' splash-play ability.

A year ago, evaluators around the league projected big things for Carter, who had already shown a knack for beating top-shelf offensive guards at the line. He validated that faith with All-Pro second-team honors, a Pro Bowl nod and a Super Bowl ring.

Carter's 4.5 sacks and 8.8% pass rush win rate are not gaudy, but he's the classic need-to-see-him-in-person player. He's as disruptive as they come. The only thing keeping him out of the top two is experience.

"Young player with elite tools, elite instincts and game-changing play ability," a veteran NFL coach said. "Think the best is yet to come from him if he can keep his life in order. Has Hall of Fame-type ability and instincts."

The "life in order" line is a common refrain for Carter, who had several off-field incidents leading into the 2023 draft. But Carter has no known issues through two NFL seasons and has been dependable on the field for Philadelphia, playing nearly 800 snaps last season. He registered six batted passes, ranking second on this list.

An area for Carter to improve: consistently winning his one-on-one matchups.

Simmons has been a staple in the top 10 due to unique power that some evaluators consider the best in the league. He has risen to as high as No. 2 on the list because of the problems he gives opposing guards and centers.

But evaluators are trying to make sense of his lack of production last season, including five sacks and nine quarterback hits, the latter of which ranked next to last in the top 10 or honorable mention categories among players who played most or all of the season.

"Still dominant vs. the run -- I didn't see the same pass-rush explosion," an NFC executive said.

Others cut Simmons slack, noting that playing on a bad team without much support on the outside is a factor. One coach noted that Denico Autry, a Titan from 2021 to 2023 before signing with Houston as a free agent, was an underrated edge rusher next to Simmons and that the two played off each other well.

"Morale gets low and it's hard to rush when you're always playing from behind," an NFL coordinator said. "Still one of the most complete players."

Williams has been one of the constants amid persistent Jets changes. He's going on three straight Pro Bowls and has 23.5 sacks during that span, though 12 of them came in 2022.

"True three-down player -- talented inside rusher who is fully capable against the run," an NFL personnel staffer said.

Williams is solid yet unspectacular in most categories, including pass rush win rate (13.4%), incompletions credited (16) and quarterback hits (18).

One complaint from an AFC exec is that Williams "gets pushed around in the run game" at times, but that's nitpicking an elite player. One AFC scout said Williams didn't have much help around him inside, prompting defenses to key on him. He also battled through a hamstring issue.

"He's a guy you have to dedicate a game plan to," an NFL coordinator said. "One of the most complete interior guys in the game."

First-year Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald helped catapult Williams, who took full advantage of his matchups to have a banner season.

"His play finally matched his abilities last season," a veteran NFL coach said. "He was dominant. Others have been better than him in previous years, but he always had a high ceiling."

Williams posted career highs in quarterback hits (28) and tackles for loss (16), an impressive feat in Year 10. He added 64 tackles, 3 passes defended and a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown.

"Has rare length, range and power," an NFL coordinator said. "Was nice to see him put it all together."

Madubuike took his star turn in 2023 with 13 sacks and 33 pressures, resulting in a big contract extension last offseason. But his metrics dipped dramatically in 2024 with 6.5 sacks and a 6.6% pass rush win rate, the lowest among this group.

"Still a quality player, but he wasn't as dominant as the [ 2023 sack numbers ] suggested," an AFC executive said. "I think the defensive coordinator change was significant in creating one-on-one opportunities."

Multiple evaluators noted that Macdonald, the Ravens' coordinator in 2022 and 2023, was skilled at positioning Madubuike for success on obvious passing downs. The Ravens transitioned from Macdonald to Zach Orr last year, and the secondary struggled mightily in the first half of the season. That can affect a pass rush.

"Still has elite burst and explosion," an NFL personnel evaluator said.

The tallest player on this list (6-foot-7) continues to play big, averaging 8.4 sacks per season since 2018.

"The most underrated defensive player in the league," a high-ranking AFC personnel exec said.

Despite missing five games last season, Buckner continues to disrupt opposing offensive lines. His 16.4% pass rush win rate ranked second among the top 10, trailing Jones. As multiple voters pointed out, Buckner isn't in Tier 1 but will always hang around in the top 10 because of his consistency.

"His game will age well because of his length, technique and high motor," an NFL personnel evaluator said.

Vea slimmed down last offseason, and the result was a career-high 7.0 sacks along with his usual run-stopping ways. But the stats don't tell the story with Vea, whose raw strength is undeniable.

"He's the kind of guy where if you don't have him [ on your team ] for a while, playing defense is a lot tougher," a veteran NFL assistant coach said. "A true difference-maker."

Vea's 10 tackles for loss also marked a career high. Head coach Todd Bowles is unafraid to drop the 347-pound Vea into coverage, where he makes open-field plays, to the dismay of Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Heyward fueled his own Steeler legend with an age-35 performance that included a first-team All-Pro berth.

Fighting off inevitable decline, Heyward produced 8 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and a league-high 8 batted passes. The difference from a down 2023 campaign was simple.

"He was healthier," an AFC executive said. "Got past the nagging injuries from 2023 and performed back up to his standard. He's been good for a long time."

Opposing quarterbacks posted a 1.0 QBR on dropbacks when Heyward applied the first pressure. Translation: When he got deep into the backfield, he made the play, forcing 17 incompletions on the year.

Honorable mention

Christian Wilkins, Las Vegas Raiders: "I know he's hurt, but I love this guy. Absolutely a top interior player when healthy." -- NFL coordinator (Wilkins suffered a Jones fracture that cost him 12 games in 2024 and significant time this offseason)

Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers: "When he's healthy, he's near the top. Elite run stopper with some pass-rush upside." -- NFC executive (Brown missed most of last season with an ACL tear)

Zach Allen, Denver Broncos: "He's turned into a very good interior rusher. Does a good job of using rush patterns in [ defensive coordinator ] Vance [ Joseph ] 's scheme to set up rushes for later in the game. His run defense is inconsistent, particularly vs. 2-on-1 blocks. His experience with J.J. Watt in Arizona has truly advanced the development of his game." -- NFL defensive line coach

Zach Sieler, Miami Dolphins: "He's probably getting more credit [ for his 2024 performance ] because Christian Wilkins wasn't there. He's worked himself into an All-Pro caliber player. Tough, smart, dependable, ultimate team guy." -- NFL coordinator

Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams: "He has an ability to get off the ball and establish leverage. He has a natural feel to be in the right place at the right time and plays with urgency. He can also close the deal when there's a chance for a TFL, pressure or sack." -- high-ranking NFC personnel exec