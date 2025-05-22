Busting the Myth: Experts say EVs pack more punch than you think

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In our Driving into the Future series, we look into a common myth that electric vehicles aren't as fast as gas-powered ones.

Experts say the truth is that electric vehicles generally create more horsepower and torque than similarly sized gas counterparts.

For some drivers, torque is what they desire behind the wheel of a car or truck.

"So an electric motor is either on or it's off, said Ivan Anderson with Brookdale Community College. "So that means that your torque in an electric vehicle is 100% from the get-go."

Anderson, an associate professor of automotive technology, said torque and acceleration have improved dramatically in EVs.

"So the early EVs were very slow," he said.

But Anderson said that has definitely changed.

He recently test-drove several EVs and said all felt lightweight due to the incredible torque, but two stood out.

"The Dodge Charger EV scared me 100%. I'm not a roller coaster person. That car was a roller coaster feel. And the Tesla Plaid Model S, in ludicrous mode, has been known to make people cry," Anderson said.

We spoke with John Michael Oleksa, who recently purchased a Rivian SUV after previously having a Ford Bronco. He said the Rivian is no joke.

"I needed a car that was quieter and fast, and so that's why I wanted this," he said. "It goes 0 to 60 in three seconds."

Tiera White recently scooped up a Ford Mustang and told us she likes its acceleration.

"I can literally press my foot and I and I can be all the way down there...quick," said White.

Experts, including Anderson, told us that due to the rapid acceleration in many of these EVs, it takes time to adjust.

Be careful the first few times you get behind the wheel; when you press the accelerator, you can be over the speed limit in seconds.