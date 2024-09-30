Experts see rise in anti-Muslim, anti-Israeli incidents across college campuses: Studies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a frightening time on college campuses as there's been a large increase in threats and harassment against Jewish students, according to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), though, also reports an increase in anti-Muslim activity on college campuses.

"We are very much fierce defenders of the right to free speech and be able to share your position, but not when it's a disruption and harassment to the campus community," said Andrew Goretsky, executive director of the ADL Philadelphia Office.

The ADL released a new report that shows there have been 2,087 anti-Israel incidents on college campuses in the past year.

That includes everything from vandalism and harassment, to protests and divestment resolutions, and more than two dozen incidents of assault.

"We saw a 477% increase in assaults, harassment, vandalism, and protests," said Goretsky.

There's also an increase on the other side.

"Our overall intake system has seen a 300% increase," said CAIR Philadelphia Executive Director Ahmet Tekelioglu.

A new report by CAIR quotes a study by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, that says 84% of Muslim students in higher education report experiencing religious discrimination.

CAIR Philadelphia's executive director blames college campuses for stifling protests they deem anti-Israel.

"It's a disservice to free thought," said Tekelioglu. "It's a disservice to the free exchange of ideas. It's a disservice to academic freedoms."

Neither side wants to see the other targeted by hate.

"The important thing here is to encourage dialogue and to encourage discussion on this," said Goretsky.

"Everybody should be safe whichever way they think whichever way they choose to be," said Tekelioglu.

For more information, you can read the ADL's full study at www.adl.org. You can also read the full CAIR study at islamophobia.org.