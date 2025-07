Facial hair enthusiasts compete in World Beard and Mustache Championships in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (WPVI) -- Things got a little hairy over the weekend in Pittsburgh.

Facial hair enthusiasts from around the world gathered at Heinz Hall to compete in the World Beard and Mustache Championships.

Contestants battled it out in 37 different categories, including some ladies categories, over three days.

Participants were judged on their creativity and styling skills.

The event raised money for UPMC Children's Hospital.