Fairmount Park Mass Shooting: Anti-violence groups help victims, discourage violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Lemon Hill Drive and Poplar Drive in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, there was a site that was hard to miss: a Winnebago wrapped with an anti-violence message that simply says: "Stop Shooting People."

Angelo Booker knew the area of Fairmount Park where he parked would be the right place to deliver the message after the mass shooting on Memorial Day.

"It was a tragedy, and it's sad that people lost their lives and people got shot," said Booker, who works with Philadelphia Ceasefire.

The anti-violence message from Philadelphia Ceasefire is a stark contrast to the mass shooting that claimed the lives of two people and injured nine others.

Investigators now believe as many as five guns were involved in the incident. As police continue their investigation, community organizations are doing what they can to help.

"Based on what we've learned about the victims, few of them knew each other. Therefore, it's very unlikely they were the target," said George Mosee, executive director of the Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti-Violence Network (PAAN) and former first prosecutor for the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

PAAN works with communities and individuals impacted by gun violence. They're responding to the needs of several victims of the mass shooting, first making contact with people called "trusted messengers" who can relate to individuals through personal experience. Those trusted messengers establish trust and then connect victims with the services they need.

"The human services department goes about the business of linking them with the services, or the counseling or the resources they may need," said Mosee.

As investigators look for tips in the case, organizations like PAAN don't work for police; however, they can help if someone is reluctant to speak up.

"If people don't feel comfortable going to the police, we will facilitate that," said Mosee.

They also work to prevent retaliatory violence.

"We want to make sure a sibling who may be upset about this... that they don't try to take the law into their own hands," he said.

After the tragedy of a mass shooting, local groups are driving home the message to stop violence.

"We're out here because it's the right thing to do," said Booker.

Philadelphia police say the investigation into the Fairmount Park mass shooting is active and ongoing, with homicide detectives leading the efforts.