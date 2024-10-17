Shop our picks for the best fall decor under $60

Nothing brings the cozy autumn vibes to your home like cute decor. We rounded up some of the best fall decor under $60 to help you save while leveling up your home's design. Shop our picks below.

Best fall decor under $60

Amazon Fall Pillow Covers Set of Two $18.99 Shop Now

These pillow covers are great if you're going for a cozy fall vibe. They come with a cute, fluffy design that's subtle but still on theme for fall. They're sold in six different colors, so you can pick the one that matches with your sofa and other pillows. Get these now for under $20.

32% off Anthropologie Anthropologie Gold Pumpkin Candle Holder $14.95

$22.00 Shop Now

What better way to cozy up your home than with a candle, and thanks to Anthropologie, you can pair it with this cute pumpkin candle holder and take your decorating to the next level. Many of the reviews mention that this holder looks great on a dinner table.

31% off Amazon Artificial Fall Lighted Maple Tree $17.79

$25.99 Shop Now

If you aren't able to keep real plants in your home, this lighted faux tree is a great alternative. It doubles as a cute piece of table or outdoor decor and a light source. Get this Amazon's Choice product for 32% off.

36% off Kohl's Celebrate Together Fall Metal Pumpkin Truck With LED Lights $19.19

$29.99 Shop Now

This cute truck is great for dog lovers. It has a golden retriever in the front, a pile of LED-lighted pumpkins and a pumpkin decal on the side door. The brand also states that the LED lights include a timer, so you can set it up to light up whenever you prefer. Plus, it's on sale now for under $20.

15% off Amazon 4 Pack Fall Garland with Lights $16.99

$19.99 Shop Now

Garland is a great way to elevate the decor in different areas of your home, whether it be used for an entryway, stair railing or fireplace hearth. The brand mentions that with three AA batteries, the LED lights can stay lit for at least 48 continuous hours. This fall garland has over 2,000 five-star reviews, so it's clear it's well loved by purchasers. Get it for 15% off.

30% off Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Gus the Ghost with Pumpkin Pillow $59.50

$85.50 Shop Now

This adorable ghost pillow is perfect for the transition period between Halloween and Thanksgiving. He still fits the fall theme but is definitely way cozier than he is spooky. Plus, Pottery Barn states that the materials are responsibly sourced and GreenGuard Gold certified, so Gus the ghost is cute and sustainable. Pair him with Pottery Barn's Peek a Boo Cat or Theo the Trick-or-Treating Bear, and your cute autumn pillow collection will be ready to go.

Williams-Sonoma Williams-Sonoma Tencel Blend Towels, Set of 4 $29.95 Shop Now

Spice up your kitchen with these fall-themed hand towels. These are great not only for their cute design but also because they are machine washable, which is super convenient if you'll be using them to wipe down counters or serve food. Plus, get free shipping with code "FREESHIP" when buying on WIlliams-Sonoma's website.

39% off Amazon Soomeir Fall Wreath $39.99

$65.99 Shop Now

Wreaths are a great way to get the exterior of your home ready for autumn. This one combines several cute fall elements, like mini pumpkins, flowers and multi-colored leaves. Plus, you can use it both indoors and outdoors, so it can work as an exterior wreath or wall decoration. Get it now for 39% off.

