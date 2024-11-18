Seven families displaced, 3 homes impacted after fire tears through row homes in Folcroft

FOLCORFT, Pa. (WPVI) -- "It's something really indescribable to see everything that you had just gone," said Adrienne Lewis. "I left this morning to go to church and thought I'd come home and everything will be alright."

Sadly, Adrienne Lewis returned to a destroyed home and the death of her 2 cats.

Folcroft Fire Chief Angelo Zangare said 7 families are now displaced after their homes went up in flames just before 3 p.m. on the 1100 block of Taylor Drive. Three other homes are without power until Monday.

"Not even just my home, but to know so many other people have lost everything too. It's just a lot," said Lewis.

"It's just devastation for people who lived in the homes, especially around the holidays," said Zangare.

Firefighters said there were heavy flames in the back of the row homes. A viewer captured video of the decks fully engulfed as thick, black smoke billowed into the sky.

Robin Rudisill, who is a father of 4, woke up from a nap when he heard loud banging at his door to warn him his deck was on fire.

"I just got my kids out. I didn't put no jacket on them or shoes or nothing. I just got them out for their safety. That's all that really matter," said Rudisill. "The materialistic stuff, that's all replaceable."

Several fire departments responded including Folcroft, Darby, Sharon Hill, Clifton Heights and Glenolden.

David Strickler was caring for his friend when he heard loud explosions and carried him to safety.

"Then the power went out shortly after that, and in that moment, I looked over my shoulder at the back deck and saw that ignited, and so I had to get him out as fast as I could," said Strickler.

These families said they may have lost their homes and valuables inside, but they'll always have their community and faith.

"Delco is a good place," said Strickler.

"I believe God is going to be provide for me, and my family and everything is going to be okay," said Rudisill.

"I know God has a purpose behind it, and everyone got out safe. No one lost their life," said Lewis. "Although it's bad, it could have been worse. I'm just grateful for that."

Red Cross assisted the families in need. The community immediately stepped up and dropped off donations. Groceries, gift cards and monetary donations are being collected at Borough Hall on Ashland Avenue.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.