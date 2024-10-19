Families enjoy array of fall festivals around the Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A picture-perfect fall Saturday meant plenty of families, from Philadelphia to South Jersey, were out enjoying the weather and festive community events.

For Arwar from Fairmount, the sunny and warm day meant chasing her daughter Olivia around a Center City corn maze.

"It's really great just to have this in the middle of the city and free and all of the festivities are really great to be able to walk to something like this," said Arwar, who visited Dillworth Park's 'Maze Days.'

It's an attraction that will be there until next Sunday, bringing fall fun for kids and plenty of business for vendors set up at the park.

"It boosts our business. We have a good online business, but we get to show people what we make here in Philly," said Stacey Bunn from Beekman's Copa Soaps.

In Pennsauken, an annual fall festival brought amusement park rides, food trucks, and kid-friendly entertainment to South Jersey families.

Jared Jenkins brought his kids to East Falls Fest for pumpkin decorating and live music.

He said it was a perfect birthday present for his 4-year-old daughter.

"It's awesome. It's everything, especially with the weather being so great, it's really something that we enjoy, just to get out and enjoy the weather," he said.

The community council organized this event hoping it would give new neighbors a chance to meet each other and show off the beauty of East Falls.

"I think it's a little bit showing off but also really just for the community so that everybody in the neighborhood can come and get together, meet people, and see what else is out there," said Emily Nichols, the president of the East Falls Community Council. "This is a chance for them to learn everything that's here."