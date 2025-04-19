Families hop over to Franklin Square for opening weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday marked the opening day of the Spring season at Franklin Square, which welcomed plenty of families enjoying the warm weather.

"This is really pleasant," said Laura Liskin, who was visiting Philadelphia from New York City with her daughter, Elodie. "We lucked out with the weather and it's a nice stop after seeing all the historical sites which we enjoyed yesterday."

With it being Easter weekend as well, the park hosted its annual Hop-A-Long trail, where kids catch eggs filled with candy from a chute.

"The chutes were a COVID throwback," explained Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia. "It was a great invention on a way to continue to do all the activities that we know and love during COVID, but the kids love the chutes."

Needle was thrilled to be able to welcome the crowds on such a warm Saturday for the candy collection and other activities like free mini golf, dance sessions, and carousel rides too.

"We're celebrating Spring, we're so excited it's finally warm and people can come and enjoy all that Franklin Square has to offer," said Needle.

Karen Murray brought her two granddaughters to opening day. They took a break from the fun for some lunch.

"It's multicultural and they always enjoy themselves every time they're here," said Murray, who added she's been visiting Franklin Square for decades and loves all the seasonal activities the park has to offer for families.

"I frequently bring them down here anytime they have an event. I brought them down for Halloween, sometimes I just bring them to get on the carousel, or just to look at the water fountain. They love it down here," she said.

While the bunny trail may just be for Easter, plenty of other attractions like the water show will happen every day throughout the season.