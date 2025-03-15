Families line the streets in Springfield, Conshohocken for St. Patrick's Day Parades

On this chilly and dreary day, the decades old St. Patrick's Day tradition marched on in Springfield, Delaware County.

"We heard people say, it's real Irish weather today which kind of fit the feeling," said Mary Gulliver of Springfield, Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of spectators lined the various streets for the Saturday parade and hundreds more participated.

"I was at the head of the parade right behind marine guy, color guard. Quite an honor for me," said Jay "St. Patrick" Burke Havertown Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The weather along the nearly 2 mile route didn't dampen spirits as people celebrated their Irish heritage.

"It brings back a lot of memories from my family, like I said, my parents are from Ireland and were always very big about Ireland. I still have cousins over in there and aunts," said Kathy Dougherty of Springfield, Pennsylvania.

The Montgomery County St. Patrick's Day Parade in Conshohocken also brought out droves of people.

"We've been participating in this parade since its inception. We love the Conshohocken parade," said Director of the Coyle School of Irish Dance, Patsy Swope.

Members of the Coyle School of Irish Dance were front and center with a special tribute dance for the Eagles.

"The kids were really excited to do an Eagles theme. We did it in 2018 when they won, we were thrilled to be able to do it again," said Coyle School teacher, Nellie Anstock.

Marching down to Elm Street, the theme this year in Conshohocken was "My Nation. My Heritage."

The festive tradition included traditional Irish music, marching bands, floats and Irish dancers.