Families pushing for answers after teens killed in Limerick Township crash

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- There is a push for answers in Montgomery County after a police chase led to a crash that claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth seriously injured.

It happened on Tuesday night in Limerick Township.

Authorities said officers were following the car because the teens inside allegedly stole from a nearby Target.

On Thursday afternoon, the mother and aunt of one of the victims, Gabriel Cooper, arrived at the crash site, devastated by the loss of their loved one.

"You ask, 'How I'm going to remember my son?' Always here. Always here," said Lauren Cooper, Gabriel's mother, as she pointed to her heart.

The grandmother of one of the teens, Nasir Youk, said she wants answers.

"It's hard, very hard to get through this, but I have to continue pushing forward," said Meejain Youk, who is struggling to comprehend the loss of her grandson.

"He was not disrespectful to his parents, his mother, to me. He was loved by many," she said.

The 17-year-old was involved in a devastating crash on the 300 block of Ridge Pike.

Seventeen-year-old Saniyah Newsua also died.

A 15-year-old remains in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Owen J Roberts High School says two of the crash victims went to the school, including Nasir. Gabriel went to Springfield Area High School. They were from Spring City.

"They all lived in the same complex," said Youk.

Three of the deceased are accused of shoplifting at the Target in Upper Providence Twp., near Royersford

Police responded to 911 dispatch calls for a theft in progress. When officers arrived, the students sped off, and then police gave chase.

Video from a nearby business shows the high-speed chase just before the vehicle smashed into a retaining wall in front of a home.

"It should not have been a high-speed chase on a busy highway," said Youk.

"You know teenagers do dumb things," said Chad Pradelli.

"They do! They do!" replied Youk.

"Is there any sort of culpability for speeding off at a high rate of speed, though?" asked Pradelli.

"They probably were scared," said Youk.

Police departments in Pennsylvania have discretion on their pursuit policies. Limerick Police Department's policy is still unclear.

The Montgomery District Attorney's office is investigating the crash.

Neither had any comment on Wednesday.

"I lost my grandson. I'm never going to see him again," she said. "He ain't never going to have children. He ain't never going to make it to college. He's not even going to make it to be a man in this society."

Youk said Nasir was planning to attend Cheyney University and worked at the local Giant Food Store.

A balloon release is scheduled for Friday afternoon.