Families 'Walk and Roll' to support those with rare neuropathic conditions

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One step at a time, those who are diagnosed with rare neuropathic conditions such as GBS or CIDP prove it's possible to get back on their feet.
A great place to see their stories in motion is the annual 'Walk and Roll' held by the GBS/CIDP Foundation International.
GBS/CIDP Foundation International is based out of Conshohocken and has branches across the world.
They raise funds and build support systems around patients who have Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), and Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN).
Today's event at Wilson Farm Park raised about $30,000.
Watch the video above to hear the stories of local families who battled these rare neuropathic conditions.
To learn more about the GBS/CIDP Foundation International, visit their website.
