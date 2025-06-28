Families 'Walk and Roll' to support those with rare neuropathic conditions

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One step at a time, those who are diagnosed with rare neuropathic conditions such as GBS or CIDP prove it's possible to get back on their feet.

A great place to see their stories in motion is the annual 'Walk and Roll' held by the GBS/CIDP Foundation International.

GBS/CIDP Foundation International is based out of Conshohocken and has branches across the world.

They raise funds and build support systems around patients who have Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), and Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN).

Today's event at Wilson Farm Park raised about $30,000.

Watch the video above to hear the stories of local families who battled these rare neuropathic conditions.

To learn more about the GBS/CIDP Foundation International, visit their website.

