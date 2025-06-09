Pa. photographer born with rare condition shines behind the lens

Morgan Smoker was born with Glutaric Aciduria, making it difficult to use her body and voice. But yet, she's mastered a skill worth a thousand words.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's more than meets the eye when it comes to Morgan Smoker, a talented photographer from Lancaster who can conquer any challenge she faces behind the lens.

Morgan was born with Glutaric Aciduria, and has learned to thrive with the assistance of a wheelchair and communication device.

With a small white dot adhered to her forehead, Morgan can move her head and interact with the device as if it were a computer mouse.

She uses that very technique to perform her hobby and profession: taking photographs.

Morgan travels around Philadelphia, Lancaster, Washington, D.C., and New York to mingle with and take pictures of pedestrians. She also offers her services for weddings, engagements, portraits, and more.

To learn more about Morgan Smoker and her photography, visit her Instagram and website.

