Philly music students to put on a show despite building closure at Frankford High School

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nearly two years ago, asbestos concerns caused a disruption for students attending Frankford High School. The main building, which includes the auditorium, continues to be closed.

Still, staff and students involved with the school musical say the show must go on.

In 2023 and 2024, they successfully found new venues for their productions. Now, they are hoping for a three-peat in 2025.

The upcoming musical, 'Sister Act,' is set to be held at By Grace Alone Church on April 3, 4, and 5, 2025.

They are currently trying to raise funds using GoFundMe to cover the cost of the venue in addition to the sound equipment and costumes for the show.

Watch the video above to see parts of their rehearsal and what the musical means to the students.

