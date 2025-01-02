Fancy Brigade Finale caps off New Year’s Day for the mummers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's one of the biggest events in Philadelphia to mark the New Year.
The Mummers capped off New Year's Day with the 27th annual Fancy Brigade Finale.
The Shooting Stars Club took home first place this year- walking away with the big prize.
Action News reporter Leland Pinder was inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Wednesday night for the big show.
Meanwhile, here are the full competition results:
1st: Shooting Stars
2nd: Satin Slipper
3rd: Golden Crown
4th: SP Vikings
5th: Spartans
6th: Saturnalian
7th: Downtowners
8th: Avenuers
9th: Jokers
10th: Clevemore
2025 1st Prize Captain: Thomas Dougherty of Saturnalian