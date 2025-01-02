Fancy Brigade Finale caps off New Year's Day for the mummers

The Mummers capped off New Year's Day with the 27th annual Fancy Brigade Finale.

The Mummers capped off New Year's Day with the 27th annual Fancy Brigade Finale.

The Mummers capped off New Year's Day with the 27th annual Fancy Brigade Finale.

The Mummers capped off New Year's Day with the 27th annual Fancy Brigade Finale.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's one of the biggest events in Philadelphia to mark the New Year.

The Mummers capped off New Year's Day with the 27th annual Fancy Brigade Finale.

The Shooting Stars Club took home first place this year- walking away with the big prize.

Action News reporter Leland Pinder was inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Wednesday night for the big show.

You can watch his report in the video above.

Meanwhile, here are the full competition results:

1st: Shooting Stars

2nd: Satin Slipper

3rd: Golden Crown

4th: SP Vikings

5th: Spartans

6th: Saturnalian

7th: Downtowners

8th: Avenuers

9th: Jokers

10th: Clevemore

2025 1st Prize Captain: Thomas Dougherty of Saturnalian