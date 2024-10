Deadly Honey Brook house fire causes partial collapse in Chester County, Pennsylvania

HONEY BROOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a fatal house fire in Honey Brook.

The fire started around 4:48 a.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Hunters Run Road in Chester County.

The fire caused a partial collapse of the building and crews reported hearing explosions.

At least one occupant of the house was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has been no word on how many people were inside the house at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.