Father of Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley arrested with loaded gun during NYC traffic stop

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- The father of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was arrested on Wednesday with a loaded gun after a traffic stop in New York City, according to police.

Alibay Barkley, 55, was pulled over at around 7 p.m. in the Bronx after officers noticed his 2019 Corvette license plate did not match the registration of the vehicle, police said.

The officers stopped the elder Barkley at the corner of East 140th Street and Third Avenue, and found the fully loaded firearm. They said the Corvette was also unregistered.

Alibay Barkley told police, "That is my wife's gun. We keep it for safety because of who my son is and because we come back to the Bronx to visit a lot," according to the criminal complaint.

When asked about the car, investigators said he told them his son had bought it for him.

At the time of his arrest, he had a relative in the vehicle with him but it was not his NFL star son.

Alibay Barkley has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of ammunition, among other charges. He was released on Thursday after posting a $5,000 bail, according to the NYC Department of Corrections.

He is expected to be back in court on June 11.

According to our sister station WABC, Alibay Barkley does not have a license to carry the weapon in New York state.

Alibay Barkley, who lives in Pennsylvania, has a gun possession record dating back to when he was 19 years old and spent a year in jail on Rikers Island.

Saquon's mother moved the family out of New York soon after.

In 2016, he was arrested and tased for refusing to get off a bus headed to Allentown, Pa., after he was accused of not paying. He later sued the police and the bus company for discrimination, settling for $45,000 in 2018.