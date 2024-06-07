Father's Day 2024: FYI Philly has gifts for dads, plans for day trips and soul food

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ducis Rodgers and Christie Ileto showcase some great Father's Day ideas to help you celebrate the dad in your life in style.

New owners re-launch Memories in Margate, honor Geator legacy

When local entertainment icon Jerry Blavat owned the dance club Memories, fun nights were guaranteed to be a shore thing at his hopping spot on the bay in Margate.

Since his passing, new ownership has brought the club back as Memories in Margate - combining new features with honors to the past.

Teddy Sourias of Craft Concepts Group is no stranger to opening hot spots, as the owner of ten bars in the Philadelphia area, including Tradesman's and Finn McCool's Ale House.

He made sure to incorporate items from 'The Geator with Heater' into the concept.

On display are some of Jerry's vinyls that he would spin over the decades, and even his turntables are there.

Throwbacks are side by side with new elements, like a tiki bar, a video wall, all new lighting and sound systems, and seating for meals from the brand new kitchen.

The bars serve up craft cocktails and beers, and the dancing goes late into the night.

Memories in Margate | Facebook | Instagram

9518 Amherst Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402

609-832-3031

opens at 4:00pm, closed Monday and Tuesday

Craft Concepts Group

Saddlehill Winery turns historic property into a tasting experience for wine and food

Bill Green spent decades in the business world but has found a calling on the farm at Saddlehill Winery.

The property originally owned by George Washington has been modernized with a state-of-the-art winery, tasting room, restaurant and barn.

There are 27 acres of vineyards, 600 fruit trees, 27 bee hives and plots of land for growing potatoes, vegetables and lavender.

He has six working horses and a group of alpacas but it's not a petting zoo.

The goal is to create a self-sustainable winery and restaurant using as many ingredients grown on the farm.

B. Boy Bistro serving up upscale seafood on four wheels

William Campbell is the owner and executive chef of seafood truck B. Boy Bistro.

Campbell takes pride in his high-end approach to selling street food.

His most popular items are the seafood cheesesteak, lobster sandwich, B. Boy Bistro wings, and more.

To satisfy your sweet tooth he has more than 20 different flavors of his famous banana pudding.

His banana pudding is what put him on the map during the pandemic.

After his banana pudding business gained popularity, he started selling hot food leading him to where he is now with the B. Boy Bistro food truck.

The B. Boy Bistro plans to open a brick-and-mortar 100 feet away from his stationed food truck on 6566 Wister Avenue by the end of the year.

B. Boy Bistro is open Wednesday through Sunday and is available to order on-site or on their website for pick-up or delivery options.

B. Boy Bistro| Instagram

6566 Wister Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138

The Igloo is the destination for ice cream and other sweet treats

The Igloo is designed to feel like you're walking into an actual igloo, and it's a destination for all kinds of frozen desserts.

You can get everything from soft serve to hard scoop to water ice along with cookies, chocolate covered pretzels, graham crackers and other sweet treats.

Bill Chlebowski and Isaac (Zac) Parker opened the shop 13 years ago. Caroline Smith joined the ownership team a year later.

Last winter, Chlebowski went to ice cream school to learn how to make hard scoop to go with their wall of soft serve options.

There's a coffee ice cream called cup of Joe, a peach pie, banana with vanilla wafers and Caroline's cookies and cream.

They also make ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes and offer free pup cups for their four-legged fans.

The plaza outside the shop is a community hub where they do music nights on Thursdays and movies on Fridays.

The Igloo | Facebook | Instagram

2223 Greys Ferry Avenue (23rd & South Streets at the Triangle), Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Maryland Office of Tourism can plan your vacation for you

The experts at the Maryland Office of Tourism have mapped out 18 scenic byways you can explore.

You pick out one of the byways, each with a different theme, and they craft your suggested itinerary.

You can explore America's first highway, chase Lincoln's Assassin or try the horses and hounds byway, which incorporates the history of the steeplechase races in Maryland.

The byways wind through picture-perfect landscapes and charming towns, and many intersect with the Chesapeake Bay.

There are Chesapeake Bay storytellers, trained guides who can give you an authentic taste of the Chesapeake Bay's heritage and culture.

Then you can climb a lighthouse, go on a paddle tour, or go out fishing and crabbing with a waterman.

There's a Crab and oyster trail that will guide you to all of the restaurants in Maryland serving up authentic blue crab.

You can make Baltimore your home base or choose a small town Bed & Breakfast in one of Maryland's quintessential small bay towns.

Maryland is the third smallest state, dubbed by National Geographic as "America in Miniature."

That means you can make your way in one day from the Atlantic coast all the way out to the mountains, and it's all a short drive from Philadelphia.

Maryland Office of Tourism | Brochure | Facebook | Instagram

Re-Emancipation of Social Dance shines lights on house party history

Intercultural Journeys is the arts organization behind a vibrant and groundbreaking production that combines performance and storytelling.

'The Re-Emancipation of Social Dance' is a look at how Black communities in the U.S. have engaged in social dance in various forms over time, including house parties, clubs, and the streets.

Social dance has a deep history in Philadelphia, and in this show five dancers combine music and movement with monologues on how social dance has shaped their lives.

Co-creators Yolanda Wisher and Raja Feather Kelly want audiences to engage with the show as an immersive experience and say there are surprises that unfold in the name of expressions of joy and freedom.

The show premieres over the Juneteenth holiday weekend, and there is also a podcast with the creators and dancers that provides incredible insight into the unique work and the people behind it.

The Re-Emancipation of Social Dance | Facebook | Instagram

June 20th through June 22nd, all shows at 7:30pm

Christ Church Neighborhood House

20 N. American Street, 4th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Tickets | Podcast

Intercultural Journeys

World premiere of Hilma at The Wilma Theater through June 23

The Wilma Theater continues to make history with the new, three-part contemporary opera, Hilma.

Morgan Green, one of the Co-Artistic Directors at The Wilma Theater, is directing the production.

"This show is about Hilma af Klint, abstract painter and mystic," says Green. "And is just now recently being sort of rediscovered and celebrated."

The show focuses on Klint and her séance group.

"They called themselves De Fem, which means 'The Five,'" says Green.

J Molière plays the role of Anna Cassel, an artist and one of De Fem.

She describes them as an "intergenerational group of women" who hold séances every week for 10 years.

"And through this practice came an enormous body of work, these incredible abstract paintings in bright colors," says Green.

Cassel was both a collaborator and romantic partner of Klint.

"Anna is part of how Hilma learns to not give up on herself," says Molière.

Though Klint had a vision, it was not always understood.

"And she decides, you know what? I'm going to do it anyways," says Green. "And somehow she knew we were going to appreciate her paintings in the future."

Act I is told through a biographical lens.

Kristen Sieh plays the title character, Hilma af Klint.

"She channeled messages from the higher beings to create her art," says Sieh.

Act II, you're transported inside one of Klint's séances.

"It's also an invitation to have a more spiritual kind of heart-opening experience," says Green.

"And then Act III is a completely sung talk back," says Molière.

"Musical lovers will really enjoy it," says Green.

"There's gospel in it," says Molière. "There's some rock."

"There's a lot to enjoy," says Green, adding that it's also an opportunity to "shine a light on this queer, female painter."

Hilma runs at The Wilma Theater through June 23.

Hilma | Tickets

The Wilma Theater

265 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

SHOW EXTRAS

South Restaurant & Jazz Club's Father's Day dinner & live jazz

South Restaurant and Jazz Club is all about live music, scratch-made cuisine and craft cocktails.

For Father's Day, they're cooking up a 3-course pre-fixe menu and three seatings, 3 courses and 3 hour-long sets from Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble.

Starter options include fried green tomatoes with Cajun shrimp, deviled eggs and brioche toast topped with avocado spread lump crab meat.

The skillet cornbread and 4-cheese Mac and cheese are fan favorites.

South Restaurant & Jazz Club Father's Day Dinner & Jazz Set | Reservations | Instagram

600 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

Center City SIPS

Center City District Sips just kicked off its 20th summer season with more than 85 bars and restaurants in the program, the largest number of participants since before the pandemic.

It's every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. with participating restaurants offering Happy Hour deals: $5 Beer $6 wine, $7 cocktails and some half-price appetizers.

Center City District SIPS | Instagram

Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m. through August 28th

Juneteenth in Philly

West Philadelphia will host the city's Juneteenth Parade and festival on June 16.

The parade, with more than 2,000 participants and two dozen floats, is the largest in the nation.

You can watch the festivities on 6abc and wherever you stream, starting at 12:30 p.m. with Tamala Edwards, Rick Williams and radio personality Gary Shepherd hosting.

Juneteenth commemorates the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were finally free on June 19th, 1865.

Juneteenth in Philly | Facebook | Instagram