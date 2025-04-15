Arrest made 2 years after hit-and-run killed grandmother in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After more than two years on the run, U.S. Marshals arrested 20-year-old Javon Lowe on Tuesday afternoon.

He was wanted in connection with the death of 78-year-old Julia Abraham.

It was back in December 2022 when authorities say Lowe was fleeing police in a vehicle, smashing into several parked cars along the way in the city's Mantua section.

Surveillance video shows what happened when Lowe allegedly slammed the vehicle he was driving into Abraham's car along the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Abraham was inside that vehicle and was killed.

"A grandmother was sitting in her car doing nothing when Mr. Lowe, who was operating a stolen vehicle, came by out of control, struck the vehicle, and killed this 78-year-old grandmother," said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.

Lowe got away and remained on the loose ever since until now.

Marshals moved in to make the arrest on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street in Frankford. Lowe tried getting away, but he didn't get very far.

"When we did approach him, he went to the house, he attempted to immediately flee from the second-floor window., But he eventually complied with our investigators and got him coming up from the front door of the house," Clark said.

Clark also says this case serves as a prime example of what can happen when the public helps investigators.

"We thank the public who gave us tips, which helped lead to this arrest. It's always great when the public chips in, they may fill the missing piece when we need to find somebody, and that's essentially what happened here," he said.

Lowe faces of string of very serious charges, including vehicular homicide, receiving stolen property, and leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run.