Families celebrate Father's Day across the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunday was all about the dads as people across the Delaware Valley showed their fathers love and appreciation.

"We love spending time and just doing any games and sports together," said Gordon Gochenauer of Queen Village.

This Father's Day, you could find families like Gordon and his son Adam, at the Franklin Square mini golf course.

The site is offering a special buy one, get one free offer.

Over at Kemble Park in West Oak Lane, hundreds of families took over the park for their annual Father's Day picnic.

"It'll be four, five generations of this community. They've been doing this for 40 years," said Jad Smith, who helped organize the event.

Every year, they meet in the same spot. It's a rain or shine event to honor fathers and the men who created the family event.

At City Cruises, they set sail for their annual Father's Day Experience brunch down the Delaware River.

"Father's usually have fun when they're on board. They're way more simpler than the moms. The moms are way more complicated for Mother's Day. The fathers they just come on lay back, grab a beer, just, you know, listen to some music and eat," said City Cruises Restaurant Supervisor, Shannon Ervin.

Families came from all over to attend, like Anita Alexander.

"We did a really nice Mother's Day railroad train one, I wanted to do something special for my husband, I looked up and found this, I was like, we can do brunch on City Cruise," said Alexander from Lansdale.

The brunch featured a chef-curated buffet, specialty cocktails, a live DJ and games.

City Cruises also held a special Father's Day Dinner cruise.