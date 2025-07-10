FBI investigation at Gloucester City, NJ doctor's office alarms residents

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Gloucester City, New Jersey, doctor's office was raided by FBI agents Wednesday morning.

Neighbors were alarmed by law enforcement on their block outside the medical practice of Dr. Edward Lundy, whose name is on the building, on Market Street.

"I've been here 10 years and I never seen nothing like this, ever. There was multiple cops coming in and out, they were taking evidence out of the house, out of the garage and stuff like that," said Jimmy Mano.

Around 9:30 a.m., video showed multiple unmarked vehicles pull up and park on the residential street at the same time. Moments later, agents in suits are seen walking toward the building, some were even dressed in tactical gear.

In response to Action News' inquiry, the FBI in Philadelphia confirmed its response to the address as "court-authorized law enforcement activity."

Neighbors are both concerned and shocked, saying the doctor has been in the community for years and is well known. New Jersey Healthcare Profile records indicate Lundy is a medical professional in good standing with hospital privileges at three hospitals in Central and Southern New Jersey.

"I was concerned for everybody because I always thought it was a reasonable place. He was my family doctor, and I never had any problems at all," Mano said.

The FBI has not offered any further details about the investigation.

"Seeing him get raided like that, it just makes me really wonder what is going on there," said Williams Rodriguez.

Action News tried to reach Dr. Lundy by phone on Wednesday, but we did not hear back