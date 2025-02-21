Federal layoffs: AARP advice for older job seekers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A judge has ruled the Trump administration can continue with mass firing of federal workers and already this week, hundreds of IRS employees have been fired in Philadelphia. This means many people, including older Americans, are now suddenly looking for new jobs.

The firings are adding to the number of job seekers, which had already been on the rise.

"The data is showing that more Americans are looking to switch jobs in 2025, at this point in time, more than any point in the last decade," said Carly Roszkowski of AARP.

Many people seeking work right now haven't been in the job market for a while and the search can be even more challenging for older Americans. AARP advises updating your resume to highlight your skills instead of your age.

"So we recommend having no more than two pages to highlight the last 10 to 15 years of experience to make sure that you include your credentials, but you don't have to include graduation dates."

AARP's vice president of financial resilience programming also recommends you take off your street address, which is an outdated practice.

And if you're hanging on to a Hotmail or AOL email address, upgrade to a more modern service like Gmail.

Also bot-proof your resume.

"Some organizations are using AI bots to screen resumes and sometimes eliminate candidates before they're even seen by a real human," said Roszkowski.

To get past the bots or digital gatekeepers, use industry-specific terms on your resume and keywords from job descriptions that you like.

Make sure you set up a LinkedIn profile if you don't already have one, and make sure you fill out the skills section.

"LinkedIn members that have at least five skills listed on their profile are 27 times more likely to be seen by recruiters. LinkedIn groups are also another great way to connect with people in your industry, ask for advice and expertise, and to network."

But also make sure you go beyond the listings.

Talk to as many people as you can and let them know you're looking for new employment.