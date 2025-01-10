Feeney's Garden Center in Feasterville holds closing sale after 71 years

Feeney's did not give a reason for going out of business.

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A beloved business in Bucks County is closing its doors for good.

Feeney's Garden Center in Feasterville posted the announcement on social media Thursday night.

There's been an immediate response from customers, who fondly remember shopping trips with their families, especially over the holidays.

It is holding a closing sale that begins Friday.

Feeney's did not give a reason for going out of business. The post only said the decision was not made lightly, and they are deeply grateful for all the support and loyalty through the years.

