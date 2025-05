Man dies following fiery crash in Eastwick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead following a fiery crash in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood.

Police were called after the car crashed at Penrose Avenue and South Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

By the time officers got there, a good samaritan had pulled the driver from the burning vehicle.

The 29-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are looking into what caused the crash.