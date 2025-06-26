Soccer fans vandalize bobblehead statue of Eagles legend Reggie White at Lincoln Financial Field

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A statue honoring Eagles legend Reggie White was vandalized Tuesday during a FIFA Club World Cup game at Lincoln Financial Field.

A picture shows the bobblehead beheaded. Witnesses tell Action News that fans leaving the Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. Chelsea match pulled the head off of Reggie White's bobblehead statue.

"Why, why would they do that?" Mason Miller asked.

The picture is puzzling some fans and disappointing others.

"That's a shame, man. He's a legend," said Jeanie Cullinan from South Philadelphia.

"I have his rookie card. He's my favorite player. That's a violation," said Sean Joyce from Lower Merion.

"Why would they do that?" asked Amanda Gallo.

The bobblehead has been greeting fans in Pepsi Plaza since 2023, when the Eagles brought back the Kelly green uniforms. White's son, Jeremy, was there as the Eagles honored his late father with the statue.

The Linc has been flooded with soccer fans for the past few weeks because of the tournament, and the beheading of a beloved Eagle isn't the only incident that popped off.

Last week, a fan was arrested for setting off smoke during a Manchester City match.

"'Cause they're crazy European soccer fans," Cullinan said.

The Eagles say that as the venue prepares to host the 2026 World Cup, it is constantly evaluating operations and security. But fans are preaching not to mess with the Minister of Defense.

"It's horrible what people do to people. You're supposed to be Eagles fans, we're the number one city!" said Valerie Cease from South Philadelphia.

The Eagles say the head has been recovered and is back where it belongs. They also said this is a FIFA event, so any punishment would come from them. FIFA tells Action News they are unaware of any disciplinary action.

The Eagles say all statues have been removed from Pepsi Plaza for Thursday night's Real Madrid vs. Red Bull Salzburg match.