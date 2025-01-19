Someone involved in the fight pulled out pepper spray.

Several people recovering after being pepper sprayed during fight outside Delaware ShopRite

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Six people are recovering after they were assaulted at a ShopRite in Stanton, Delaware.

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday at the store located on the 1600 block of Newport Pike Gap Road.

Police say when they arrived, there was a huge group of people fighting in the parking lot.

Someone involved in the fight pulled out pepper spray.

At least three of them were transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.