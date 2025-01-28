There were 130 workers who voted to unionize, while 100 voted against it.

'The fight is not over': What's next after Philadelphia Whole Foods workers unionize

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Whole Foods location becoming the first in the nation to unionize.

Employees in the city's Spring Garden section say they are pushing for fair wages, better benefits and a workplace that is more supportive.

Both Whole Foods and workers are now reacting to the historic decision.

This has been a year in the making for workers organizing to unionize at Whole Foods.

"This victory is not just ours, it's for all workers who believe in the power of standing together for better wages and workplace benefits and a safer more supportive workplace," said Edward Dupree, a Whole Foods employee.

With a 57% majority, employees of the Whole Foods on the 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue elected to join the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1776.

There were 130 workers who voted to unionize, while 100 voted against it.

"We trusted each other, and we came together and we stayed strong, and it wasn't an easy process," said Whole Foods employee, Mase Veney.

Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, has made strides in keeping unions out of its warehouses, delivery service and Whole Foods stores.

However, the Spring Garden supermarket will now be the nation's first to unionize.

"The fight is not over just because we won," said Whole Foods employee, Leeya Girmay. "Now we have to go through negotiations. Amazon is going to do anything they can to stop us even though we have won the fight so far."

Now, a battle lies ahead when working out the first contract between Whole Foods and the unionized workers.

"This is going to be the longest uphill battle of our lives, but this is not just for us. This is for the people who come behind us and for the people who have been here," said Khy Adams, a Whole Foods employee.

Whole Foods shared a statement, saying:

"Whole Foods Market is proud to offer competitive compensation, great benefits, and career advancement opportunities to all Team Members. We are disappointed by the outcome of this election, but we are committed to maintaining a positive working environment in our Philly Center City store."

The union vote will be essentially certified and then the negotiation process can begin.

The president of Local 1776 says he does not believe Whole Foods will come to the bargaining table without a fight.

