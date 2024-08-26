WATCH VIDEOS

Fillmore evacuated over potential bomb threat at French Montana show in Philadelphia

Police did not find anything during the sweep. They also notified Homeland Security.

Monday, August 26, 2024
Monday, August 26, 2024 1:19PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities evacuated a concert venue in the Philadelphia's Fishtown section Sunday night over a bomb threat.

A K-9 swept the Fillmore Philadelphia on East Allen Street around 7 p.m. after reports surfaced of two devices near the entrance.

It happened as people were waiting for rapper French Montana to perform.

Police did not find anything during the sweep. They also notified Homeland Security.

