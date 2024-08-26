Police did not find anything during the sweep. They also notified Homeland Security.

Fillmore evacuated over potential bomb threat at French Montana show in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities evacuated a concert venue in the Philadelphia's Fishtown section Sunday night over a bomb threat.

A K-9 swept the Fillmore Philadelphia on East Allen Street around 7 p.m. after reports surfaced of two devices near the entrance.

It happened as people were waiting for rapper French Montana to perform.

Police did not find anything during the sweep. They also notified Homeland Security.