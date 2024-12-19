Fine Wine & Good Spirits on buying a bottle of bubbly for New Years Eve

PAID SPONSOR PARTNERSHIP

If you shop the Fine Wine and Good Spirits Granary store in Fairmount, Russ Johnson is your go-to guy for any questions.

Here are his tips for picking the best bottle for you.

Want to ring in the New Year in classic style?

Russ recommends an authentic champagne like Veuve Clicquot. Champagnes are made only in the French region by the same name and, Russ says, have a yeasty character that's a bit more in-depth than most sparkling wines. Sparkling wines are the bubbly alternatives to champagne, made around the world.

Want to stick with something simple and recognizable?

Russ recommends something like an Italian Prosecco. Champagne, he says, does fermentation in the bottle, whereas Prosecco has CO2 injected into the wine. You'll taste the difference, Russ says, with something like the Veuve having smaller bubbles that are more easy-going on the palate, while the Prosecco will be slightly more aggressive. Sparkling wines are also great for cocktail mixing.

Want a great taste with a low price tag?

Russ says go with the Lini White Lambrusco. The price point is similar to Prosecco, but Russ says it has more floral aromas and citrus. It is, he says, one of his favorite sparkling wines in the store.

Have lots of people and palates to please?

Russ suggests a really nice California sparkling like the Korbel Brut. He promises it's a wine that no wine lover will dislike, making it perfect for a party.

All of his recommendations can be purchased in-store and online. The website includes a host of recipes and party planning tips too. You can even determine how many bottles you'll need for your celebration.

In-store, the Chairman's selection section, with its descriptive tags, can take out the guesswork as well. The section has quality wines that are taste-tested before they're bought and they are deeply discounted.

For party hosts looking to save, there's the Fill-a-Tote program. Choose six bottles of qualifying wines and you'll save $14 and get a free tote. And, if you're having a party for one or want a cute hostess gift, Fine Wine & Good Spirits offers smaller sized bottles of sparkling wine.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits |Website| Facebook| Instagram

The Granary Store

411 North 20th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130