Fire breaks out at bar in Andalusia, Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire destroyed a local bar and grill early Thursday morning in Andalusia, Bucks County.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at the Andalusia Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Bristol Pike in the Grandview Plaza strip mall.

When fire crews arrived, they found fire coming through the roof. Heavy smoke and low visibility hurt firefighting efforts, prompting a second alarm.

Roughly 70 firefighters responded to the scene. It took about an hour to put the blaze out.

Officials said there was a partial collapse on the second floor.

Luckily, no one was in the building at the time.

Bristol Pike is blocked as crews work to put out hot spots.

Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman recommends drivers stick to I-95 or Knights Road to avoid the area.

Officials say there are dozens of stores in the shopping center that were also damaged by smoke and water.

No injuries have been reported.