Fire broke out on the second floor of the same building less than two years ago.

Fire breaks out at Silhouettes Showbar gentleman's club in Coopersburg, Lehigh County

COOPERSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire tore through a gentleman's club in the Lehigh Valley.

The Action Cam was there as flames poured from the Silhouettes Showbar on Station Avenue in Coopersburg.

The fire broke out at 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

The building has apartments above the bar but, luckily, authorities did not report any injures.

Video from November of 2023 shows crews removing a burned mattress, which they say was the cause of that fire.

No one was hurt in that fire either.

