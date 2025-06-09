24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fire breaks out at Silhouettes Showbar gentleman's club in Coopersburg, Lehigh County

Fire broke out on the second floor of the same building less than two years ago.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 9, 2025 12:03PM
Fire breaks out at Silhouettes Showbar gentleman's club in Coopersburg
Fire tore through a gentleman's club in the Lehigh Valley.

COOPERSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire tore through a gentleman's club in the Lehigh Valley.

The Action Cam was there as flames poured from the Silhouettes Showbar on Station Avenue in Coopersburg.

The fire broke out at 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

The building has apartments above the bar but, luckily, authorities did not report any injures.

Fire broke out on the second floor of the same building less than two years ago.

Video from November of 2023 shows crews removing a burned mattress, which they say was the cause of that fire.

No one was hurt in that fire either.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW