Crews could be seen pulling a burned mattress out of the building, which they say was the cause of the fire.

Mattress blamed for fire at Silhouette Show Bar in Lehigh Valley

COOPERSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People evacuated a bar in the Lehigh Valley when a fire broke out on the second floor overnight Tuesday.

It happened at the Silhouette Show Bar on Station Avenue in Coopersburg at midnight.

There was fire and smoke damage throughout the building but no one was hurt.