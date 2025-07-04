Fire erupts in middle of residential area in Burlington Twp., New Jersey
Friday, July 4, 2025 5:00PM
A fire erupted in a residential area on Friday in Burlington Twp., New Jersey.
BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A fire erupted in a residential area on Friday in Burlington Township, New Jersey.
Chopper 6 was overhead around noon to find flames erupting from a hole in the ground.
The incident happened along Lenape Lane after a possible gas leak.
The flames were out by 12:30 p.m.
There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire or whether there were any evacuations.
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.