Fire erupts in middle of residential area in Burlington Twp., New Jersey

Friday, July 4, 2025 5:00PM
BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A fire erupted in a residential area on Friday in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

Chopper 6 was overhead around noon to find flames erupting from a hole in the ground.

The incident happened along Lenape Lane after a possible gas leak.

The flames were out by 12:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire or whether there were any evacuations.

