24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fire erupts at Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's University City

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 5:44PM
Fire erupts at Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia’s University City
A fire erupted at the Sheraton Hotel in the University City section of Philadelphia on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire erupted at the Sheraton Hotel in the University City section of Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It happened around noon at the hotel in the 3500 block of Chestnut Street.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a fire at the Sheraton hotel in the University City section of Philadelphia on Dec. 4, 2024.
Chopper 6 was over the scene of a fire at the Sheraton hotel in the University City section of Philadelphia on Dec. 4, 2024.

The fire broke out on the 19th floor of the hotel.

Video from Chopper 6 showed fire damage to the outside of the building and windows appear to have been broken out.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a fire at the Sheraton hotel in the University City section of Philadelphia on Dec. 4, 2024.
Chopper 6 was over the scene of a fire at the Sheraton hotel in the University City section of Philadelphia on Dec. 4, 2024.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation into the cause of this fire continues.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a fire at the Sheraton hotel in the University City section of Philadelphia on Dec. 4, 2024.
Chopper 6 was over the scene of a fire at the Sheraton hotel in the University City section of Philadelphia on Dec. 4, 2024.
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW