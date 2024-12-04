Fire erupts at Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's University City
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 5:44PM
A fire erupted at the Sheraton Hotel in the University City section of Philadelphia on Wednesday.
It happened around noon at the hotel in the 3500 block of Chestnut Street.
The fire broke out on the 19th floor of the hotel.
Video from Chopper 6 showed fire damage to the outside of the building and windows appear to have been broken out.
No injuries have been reported.
An investigation into the cause of this fire continues.
