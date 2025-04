Firefighters battle heavy flames, smoke during building fire in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Crews battled flames and heavy smoke after a building caught fire Friday morning in Camden, New Jersey.

It broke out around 7 a.m. along the 1100 block of South Broadway near Kaighn Avenue.

Firefighters remained on the scene for hours putting out hot spots.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.