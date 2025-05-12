Firefighters battling 3-alarm house fire that has spread to at least 4 homes in Trenton, NJ

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Monday, May 12, 2025 5:04PM
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm house fire in Trenton, New Jersey.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm house fire in Trenton, New Jersey.

It broke out just before 10 a.m. on Monday in the unit block of Brown Street.

Firefighters have fought back heavy flames on the top floor and roof of the home.

The fire has spread to at least four homes and is not yet under control, according to the Trenton mayor's office.

At least 20 people have been displaced.

There has been no word on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

