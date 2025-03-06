Firefighters encounter several exotic animals while responding to house fire in Bristol Township, PA

BRISTOL Twp., Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire that tore through a Bucks County home threatened a menagerie of pets, including several exotic animals.

Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Lakeland Avenue in Bristol Township around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday.

They had to force entry into the house because no one was home. But inside were two dogs, a cat, some venomous snakes, as well as other exotic birds and reptiles.

The Action Cam caught someone holding one of the reptiles as firefighters worked the scene.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control, as crews had to restrain the dogs to fight the fire.

Officials said the fire started within the rear vestibule area of the home but the cause is still under investigation.

No humans were injured. At least two animals died, officials said.

Animal control and police will determine if the exotic animals are legal or not.