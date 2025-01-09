Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Chester, Pa., amid sub-freezing temperatures

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Chester, Pennsylvania, dealt with sub-freezing temperatures while battling the flames during a house fire.

Authorities say the fire broke out in a three-story twin home at 1 a.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of West 7th Street. It grew to two alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control.

Help arrived from first responders in neighboring communities in Delaware County.

Officials said they don't know what sparked it yet.

No injuries have been reported.

