Firefighters hospitalized for heat exhaustion during Delco blaze

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 4:19AM
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Several firefighters were rushed to the hospital after battling a fire in the extreme heat in Delaware County.

Three of them suffered from heat exhaustion as they worked in the 100-degree temperatures.

Chopper 6 was over the 200 block of West Chelsea Circle in Newtown Square Tuesday afternoon, where fire badly damaged three townhomes and several others.

Pallets of water were brought in, along with popsicles, cold towels, and an air-conditioned tent.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

