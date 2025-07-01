Firefighters suffer heat exhaustion battling blaze in Cherry Hill

Two firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion after a fire destroyed a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Two firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion after a fire destroyed a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Two firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion after a fire destroyed a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Two firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion after a fire destroyed a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion after a fire destroyed a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Crews were called to the unit block of Webster Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The Action Cam was at the scene where a haze of smoke could be seen in the air.

The fire was on the upper floor of the single-family home, but it quickly grew to a second-alarm fire.

Six people living inside the home were able to get out safely, but the house is a total loss.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire.

