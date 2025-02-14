First 2 Eagles fans arrive 21 hours early to get good spot for victory parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures will be below freezing overnight, but that doesn't matter to Eric McClellan and Daishon Sanders.
"I figure I'd be here first so I can get me a nice spot so I could see the whole thing," said Eric Mcclellan, of Southwest Philadelphia.
READ MORE: Everything you need to know for the 2025 Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia
They claimed their spot near the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. They're not leaving until the Super Bowl 59 champion Eagles roll through.
"We just ready to party," said Diashon Sanders, of South Philadelphia.
Organizers expect a million people to line the parade route. It starts at Broad and Pattinson in South Philadelphia, runs north to City Hall, and ends at the Art Museum with a ceremony sure to captivate everyone in person and the millions more watching on TV.
Officials say it's not a bad idea to get in place early. McClellan got that message loud and clear.
"It's going to be legendary. I gotta see it," he said.
