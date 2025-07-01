Fishtown's FaceClock offers zero-proof beverages with eye-popping art

FISHTOWN (WPVI) -- Former bartender Anastasia Farber says she "wanted to create a space where people could socialize, have fun with their friends, have genuine conversations with people, and not be forced to have a drink in their hand."

That was the inspiration for her first entrepreneurial venture, FaceClock Zero-Proof Lounge & Gallery.

All art pieces on display are available for sale, and at the bar, Anastasia uses her education in mixology to craft elevated mocktails.

Guests also have the option to add 'adaptogens' to their drinks -- a class of plant substances that Anastasia believes help the body cope with stress.

Anastasia says her lounge is named after another word for 'dandelion', which symbolizes freedom, growth, and prosperity. She is just starting out on this new venture and is excited to build community in her neighborhood.

FaceClock Zero-Proof Lounge & Gallery

1935 N. 2nd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19122