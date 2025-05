Six Flags America closing park in Bowie, Maryland

BOWIE, Md. (WPVI) -- Six Flags America is closing its theme park in Bowie, Maryland, come November.

The park opened as a wildlife preserve and theme park in 1974, and had once been owned by businessman and future presidential candidate Ross Perot.

Six Flags America is smaller than its brother, Six Flags Great Adventure, which has a park in Jackson, New Jersey.

