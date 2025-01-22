The Kingda Ka rollercoaster closed for good after last season.

Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ announces plans to debut country's first 'super boomerang coaster'

JACKSON TWP., NJ (WPVI) -- Six Flags Great Adventure is getting thrill-seekers excited for warmer weather by announcing its 2025 lineup.

The theme park in Jackson Township, New Jersey, plans to open for the season on March 29.

The Kingda Ka rollercoaster -- once ranked as the world's "tallest and fastest coaster" -- closed for good after last season after delivering more than 12 million rides since 2005.

However, this year, the park plans to debut "The Flash: Vertical Velocity." It is said to be the country's first "super boomerang coaster."

The Flash is one of two new coasters coming to the amusement park in the next couple of years.

The park said they also plan to open an "all-new, multi-record-breaking launch coaster" in 2026. The ride has not yet been named.

