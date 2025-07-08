Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari debuts new baby giraffe named Mbi

JACKSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Six Flags Great Adventure is celebrating two new arrivals to its Wild Safari.
Baby giraffe Mbi was born three weeks ago to mom, Embu.
Six Flags says everyone can look forward to seeing the young calf in the coming weeks as she grows and begins to explore her environment.
And, to help the young calf thrive, there is also a new member to the Wild Safari animal care team.
Dr. Erica Jackson from Ocean County, New Jersey is joining the team to help care for more than 1,200 animals.
Action News visited the Wild Safari back in April to get up close and personal with the other giraffe calves, Florian and Coral.