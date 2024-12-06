Flames erupt through roof of rowhome during fire in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flames and a large plume of smoke were rising from a rowhome fire in West Philadelphia on Friday.

The fire was reported around 1:21 p.m. in the 5500 block of Walnut Street.

Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple firefighters on the roof as flames roared right next to them.

Firefighters were also on top of at least one neighboring home where smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

There has been no word on any injuries.

It's unclear how the fire started.

The fire was placed under control at 2:07 p.m.

