Flames tear through beach house in Avalon, New Jersey

AVALON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Flames tore through a beach house at the Jersey Shore.

Viewer video shows the fire on the 4700 block of 4th Avenue in Avalon.

The single-family house is located in the Yale Harbor section of the shore town.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.